South Africa’s ANC Upholds Zuma Expulsion Over Rival Party

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has rejected former president Jacob Zuma’s appeal against his expulsion from the party he once led.

Zuma was expelled in July for forming and campaigning for a rival political party, which the ANC said brought the organisation into disrepute.

The decision comes after Zuma’s new party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), contributed to the ANC’s significant electoral decline in recent elections.

“A former president was expected to embody the highest standards of disciplined leadership,” said ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, confirming the national disciplinary committee’s decision.

The expulsion marks a decisive break between the ANC and Zuma, who served as South Africa’s president from 2009 to 2018 before being forced to resign amid corruption allegations.

The split deepened when Zuma established the MK Party, named after the ANC’s former military wing. The move was seen as a direct challenge to the party he led for nearly a decade.

This development represents one of the most significant splits in the ANC’s history since it came to power under Nelson Mandela in 1994.

Zuma’s MK Party has emerged as a notable political force, drawing support particularly in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal, where the ANC has traditionally held strong support.