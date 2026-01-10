The Trump doctrine is becoming easier to name because it is no longer trying to disguise itself.

Venezuela was not framed as a partnership; it was framed as a takedown followed by a resource re-ordering. Greenland is not being discussed as an alliance asset; it is being discussed as property. And when a sitting US president starts talking like a 19th-century mapmaker in a 21st-century rules-based system, the question is no longer, “Is he serious?” The question becomes: What does this do to the world order that America helped build—especially when America is the one undoing it?

Trump’s line—“you don’t defend leases… you defend what you own”—is a worldview compressed into one sentence.

Why is Trump on this trajectory?

Three forces appear to be driving the momentum.

First, sphere-of-influence thinking is back—openly. The Venezuela raid and capture of Nicolás Maduro has been widely reported as a US military operation, followed by US statements about long-term oversight and oil restructuring. This isn’t subtle geopolitics; it’s theatre of dominance.

Second, Trump’s foreign policy is transactional, not institutional. Treaties are useful until they feel limiting. Basing agreements are tolerated until they feel like “rent.” In this logic, the alliance is not a bond; it’s a bill—paid when convenient, disputed when not.

Third, legacy politics. Greenland has long been a recurring Trump fixation, but the current iteration is sharper: it’s not “buying” as a business headline—it’s “acquiring” as a strategic declaration.

This is why the Greenland rhetoric follows Venezuela so quickly: success in Venezuela doesn’t just change Caracas—it changes the imagination of what Washington believes it can do next.

What exactly worries Trump about China and Russia in Greenland?

Trump’s public rationale is blunt: if the US doesn’t take Greenland, Russia or China will.

Behind the slogan sits real strategic geography:

• Arctic access and chokepoints: Greenland is central to Arctic routes that are becoming more viable as ice patterns shift—routes that matter for military mobility and trade.

• Missile warning and space tracking: The US already operates the Pituffik Space Base under long-standing arrangements, which is part of the broader North Atlantic and missile-defense architecture.

• Critical minerals: Greenland is frequently discussed in connection with mineral potential, feeding the strategic competition over supply chains.

But here is the analytical red flag: Trump is not arguing for “more NATO in the Arctic.” He is arguing for American ownership. That’s not collective security. That’s sovereign capture.

What power does NATO have here?

Formally, NATO’s cornerstone is Article 5—an attack on one is treated as an attack on all. And Denmark is a NATO member; Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, even though it has extensive self-rule and its own political identity.

But NATO’s real power is political unity—and this is where the crisis deepens:

• If a NATO member threatens or coerces another member’s territory, NATO becomes a house divided against itself—a treaty designed to deter external aggression facing internal fracture.

• Danish leaders have warned that a US takeover would threaten NATO’s stability.

• Analysts and former officials have openly warned that a military move against Greenland would be strategically disastrous for the alliance.

So yes—NATO has legal principles and institutional mechanisms. But NATO is not designed for a scenario where the strongest member is the disruptor. In that case, NATO’s “power” becomes a single question: Will allies choose the treaty, or choose the relationship with Washington?

Where does the UN stand?

The UN’s position, in law, is clearer than its ability to enforce it.

The UN Charter prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of states. The Charter also centres self-determination as a core principle.

But the Security Council is a political arena, not a neutral court—and the US holds a veto. That means the UN can condemn, debate, investigate, and mobilise diplomacy, yet enforcement against a veto power is structurally constrained.

In simple terms: the UN can name the fire, but it may not be able to stop the arsonist—especially if the arsonist funds the fire brigade.

Does the EU become a spectator?

The EU is not powerless—but it is not a single state with a single military command.

Denmark is an EU member; Greenland is not in the EU (though it has structured ties and strategic partnerships, especially around raw materials). The EU can:

• marshal diplomatic unity and political cost;

• deploy economic instruments (trade pressure, coordinated policy responses, investment alternatives);

• coordinate with like-minded partners to make annexation or coercion diplomatically toxic.

EU foreign policy leadership has already described the rhetoric as “extremely concerning,” while European media and policy circles openly discuss Europe’s limited options against US coercion.

But here’s the harsh truth: the EU’s authority is strongest in markets, weakest in force. If this becomes a test of tanks rather than tariffs, Europe risks becoming a chorus of statements watching a unilateral act rewrite borders.

What model of international relations explains Trump’s approach?

Offensive realism fits best: great powers maximise security by maximising power, seek strategic positions, and prefer control to dependence—especially in contested zones.

But Trump adds a personal twist: a property-based realism. Not just “influence,” but “ownership.” Not just “presence,” but “possession.” That is why basing agreements are dismissed as “leases.”

It also aligns with a revived hemisphere logic—Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine” framing has been widely reported in the Venezuela context, signalling an explicit sphere-of-influence posture against rivals like China.

This is realism with branding: power, packaged as national destiny.

How does the Venezuela/Greenland dynamic shift the Russia–Ukraine equation?

It shifts it in three dangerous ways.

1) It weakens the moral architecture of the anti-invasion argument.

Europe has opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine partly on the principle that borders cannot be changed by force. When the US openly discusses coercive acquisition elsewhere, it hands Moscow a propaganda gift: “You condemn us, but you do it too.” European commentary is already warning that acquiescence elsewhere risks undermining the principles behind opposition to Russia in Ukraine.

2) It fractures alliance focus.

A NATO crisis over Greenland diverts attention, diplomatic bandwidth, and unity from Ukraine. It becomes harder to sustain a coherent front against Russia when allies are simultaneously managing a rupture with Washington.

3) It changes what Russia thinks is possible.

Not because Russia suddenly “deserves” Ukraine—but because deterrence depends on credibility. If the world sees the leading power treat sovereignty as negotiable, the temptation grows for other powers to treat sovereignty as negotiable too.

So, can Russia now “have” Ukraine if America can pick and choose?

No—Ukraine is not a cheque that can be signed away by someone else, and Russia still faces battlefield, economic, and political constraints. But yes, the environment becomes more permissive: norms weaken, hypocrisy expands, and the price of territorial revisionism becomes harder to enforce when the enforcer is seen revising too.

The bottom line

Trump’s trajectory is not random. It is coherent: security framed as control, alliances framed as transactions, and territory framed as ownership. Venezuela demonstrates willingness. Greenland tests the limits. NATO and the EU are forced into a question they have avoided for decades: What do you do when the guarantor of the order becomes its greatest stress test?

Because the most destabilising sentence in modern geopolitics is not a threat from Moscow or Beijing.

It is this: “We do not defend leases. We defend what we own.”