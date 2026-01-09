Zimbabwe is facing a worsening blood shortage, prompting renewed appeals from the National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) for members of the public to donate blood.

Officials say national blood reserves have fallen to critical levels, with supplies in some centres lasting less than a day and rarely exceeding two days. This is significantly below the five-day minimum stock level that NBSZ considers necessary to support hospitals and emergency services across the country.

The NBSZ relies largely on voluntary blood donations to meet national demand but has struggled in recent months to collect enough blood. Speaking during a national blood donation campaign, NBSZ blood supply executive Menard Mutenherwa said the organisation was stepping up efforts to engage the private sector to reach a broader pool of donors.

He said partnerships with businesses and employers were vital in encouraging working adults and families to donate regularly, helping to stabilise supply levels amid the ongoing blood shortage.

“Saving lives is a collective effort that cuts across all sectors,” Mr Mutenherwa said. “Private sector partnerships strengthen our capacity to meet national blood requirements, and we encourage more organisations to support this life-saving cause.”

He added that blood availability fluctuates constantly, as supplies are used throughout the day to meet urgent medical needs. “The blood supply is a moving target. Even when donations are coming in, we remain critically low at many points, which is why we continue to appeal to the public,” he said.

Mr Mutenherwa emphasised that consistent donations from people of all age groups were essential to address the blood shortage sustainably. A single blood donation, he noted, can save up to three lives, including those of accident victims, mothers experiencing complications during childbirth, and patients undergoing surgery.

Zimbabwe primarily uses allogeneic blood transfusions, in which donated blood is given to another person with a compatible blood type. Autologous transfusions, where individuals donate blood for their own future use, are far less common.

The NBSZ operates as an independent, not-for-profit organisation mandated by law to collect, process and distribute blood nationwide. It says continued public support is critical to ensuring that hospitals can respond effectively to emergencies and routine medical care alike.