Zimbabwe says it has secured the support of at least 80 countries outside Africa for its campaign to win a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027–28 term.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Amon Murwira, who said the Zimbabwe UNSC bid had received significant international backing ahead of a formal vote scheduled for June 2026.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Murwira said the government would intensify diplomatic engagements between February and April, focusing on countries represented in the United Nations General Assembly. He said officials would visit several capitals while also inviting foreign delegations to travel to Zimbabwe as part of efforts to consolidate and expand support.

According to Mr Murwira, Zimbabwe’s foreign policy, which emphasises peaceful coexistence and multilateral cooperation, has resonated with a wide range of countries. He said both the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) were fully behind the Zimbabwe UNSC bid.

If elected, Zimbabwe would become one of the 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council, serving a two-year term alongside the five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Non-permanent members are elected by a two-thirds majority of the UN General Assembly.

Mr Murwira said Zimbabwe viewed peace as central to sustainable development and believed it could contribute meaningfully to the work of the Security Council. He described the country as a consistent advocate for dialogue, stability and regional security, adding that these principles underpinned the Zimbabwe UNSC bid.

The campaign is being conducted under the theme “Advancing 21st Century Solutions for Global Peace and Security Through Multilateralism”. Officials say the aim is not only to secure a seat but also to strengthen Zimbabwe’s role in global affairs.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa formally launched the Zimbabwe UNSC bid last year in Harare. At the time, he pledged that Zimbabwe would promote international peace, support counter-terrorism initiatives and advance the interests of Africa within the United Nations system.