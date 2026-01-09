WeBuyCars has announced a significant change to how it assesses used vehicles, introducing an in-house vehicle inspection service and ending its long-standing use of Dekra Automotive condition reports at most of its outlets.

The company has replaced Dekra’s reports with those produced by Inspectify, a wholly owned subsidiary established in 2025. WeBuyCars says the move is designed to give customers clearer, more consistent information about the condition of vehicles sold through its nationwide supermarkets.

The decision follows a R6 million settlement reached last month with South Africa’s National Consumer Commission. The settlement came after complaints that some of the company’s sales agreements were unclear or did not fully comply with the Consumer Protection Act. Separately, some customers had raised concerns that previous vehicle condition reports were difficult to interpret.

Speaking to media, WeBuyCars head of strategy Willem Kloppers said Inspectify was created to improve transparency and standardisation across inspections. He said customers had asked for reports that were easier to understand and more directly relevant to buying decisions.

“WeBuyCars has discontinued the use of Dekra’s used vehicle condition reports, which previously served as an informational tool for customers,” Mr Kloppers said. He added that two smaller branches, in East London and Polokwane, are still using Dekra reports for now, but the company expects all supermarkets to complete the transition to Inspectify within the next quarter.

Mr Kloppers stressed that the change does not affect legally required checks. WeBuyCars will continue to use Dekra and other accredited centres for mandatory roadworthy tests needed before a vehicle can be licensed, in line with South African law.

Inspectify employs trained technicians and operates under defined quality-control procedures, according to the company. Mr Kloppers said testing equipment is regularly calibrated and independently audited, and that an external firm has already carried out a review of Inspectify’s operational standards.

While Inspectify is not structurally independent, WeBuyCars says it remains fully accountable for the accuracy of every vehicle inspection report. The reports focus on observable condition and roadworthy-related items, rather than full mechanical evaluations. Customers, the company says, are encouraged to seek independent assessments if they want additional reassurance before buying.