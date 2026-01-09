French President Emmanuel Macron has accused the United States of gradually distancing itself from its allies and weakening the international rules-based order, in some of his most direct criticism yet of Washington’s recent foreign policy direction.

Speaking during his annual address to French ambassadors in Paris, Macron said the United States, long regarded as a pillar of the global system, appeared to be stepping back from principles it had previously championed. His remarks came as European governments were seeking a common response to a series of actions by Washington that have unsettled allies.

“The United States is an established power,” Macron said, “but one that is gradually turning away from some of its allies and breaking free from international rules.” He warned that the world was entering a period dominated by major powers competing for influence, a dynamic he said risked reviving forms of imperialism.

While Macron also criticised China’s assertive trade practices and described Russia as a destabilising force due to its ongoing war in Ukraine, his comments on the United States drew particular attention. He stopped short, however, of calling for a rupture in transatlantic relations, noting that US representatives had recently taken part in talks in Paris on potential security guarantees linked to any future ceasefire in Ukraine.

Macron urged French diplomats to take an active role in shaping events rather than observing from the sidelines. “We are not here to comment,” he said. “We are here to act.”

Tensions have been heightened by Washington’s recent actions in the Americas and the Arctic. The United States has faced international criticism following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his transfer to New York. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has renewed calls for the United States to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, refusing to rule out the use of force.

Danish officials have warned that any such move would have trump-venezuela-nato-5812216">serious consequences for the NATO alliance. Macron said these developments had fuelled uncertainty, questioning whether international norms were still being respected.

He also pointed to the weakening of multilateral institutions, calling for renewed investment in the United Nations at a time when the United States has announced its withdrawal from dozens of international organisations and agreements.

On Europe’s role, Macron said the continent must better defend its interests, particularly in the digital sphere. He strongly backed the EU’s Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, which aim to regulate major technology firms, many of which are based in the United States.

Macron said Europe must ensure that public debate remains free while preventing decisions from being driven solely by opaque algorithms, underlining his belief that stronger European regulation is essential in an increasingly fragmented global order.