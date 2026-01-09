A former employee of mobile phone retailer Cellucity has been ordered by the Western Cape High Court to repay more than R50.68 million after admitting to the long-term misappropriation of company funds.

The ruling follows what the court described as a significant theft scheme, uncovered shortly before the employee resigned in July 2024. Sharlene Phillipson-Garcia, who worked at Cellucity for about 16 years, had been employed as an assistant to the finance manager at the time of her departure.

Phillipson-Garcia resigned via email after being questioned about irregular accounting entries that fell within her responsibilities. Subsequent investigations revealed that she had stolen at least R70 million from the company over an eight-year period, from May 2016 until shortly before her resignation. She did not dispute the allegations.

Cellucity initially approached the court on an urgent basis after identifying R10.1 million of the missing funds. The company secured an order preventing withdrawals from two of Phillipson-Garcia’s bank accounts and barring the disposal of nine immovable properties. She was ordered to repay the R10.1 million at that stage.

As forensic investigations continued, Cellucity established that the losses were substantially higher and returned to court to recover the outstanding balance of more than R60 million. Phillipson-Garcia argued that the earlier judgment prevented further claims. However, Acting Judge Gavin Cooper rejected this argument, ruling that each act of theft constituted a separate cause of action, allowing the company to pursue additional recovery.

She also claimed that R9.15 million of the stolen funds had been used to pay Cellucity’s creditors. The court viewed this defence with scepticism, noting that it was raised only at a late stage and without full supporting disclosure.

Court documents show that funds linked to the Cellucity theft were channelled through Phillipson-Garcia’s company, Basic Blue Trading 450 (Pty) Ltd, and into several family-controlled businesses. These included Ohana Beauty and Wellness, run by her daughter, and Little Phase, owned by her niece. She was a director of both entities. A further R6.2 million was used to acquire an interest and trading stock in Rolling Thunder Distributors.

Financial records indicated that she advanced substantial interest-free loans to these businesses, despite earning just over R41,500 per month at Cellucity. Judge Cooper said it would have been impossible to finance such ventures on that salary alone.

The judge found prima facie evidence that the family businesses may have been used to conceal and launder proceeds of the Cellucity theft. As a result, the court ordered that oral evidence be heard to determine whether the disputed R9.15 million was legitimately used and whether related companies should also be held liable.

Phillipson-Garcia and Basic Blue Trading 450 have been ordered to pay more than R50.68 million plus interest and legal costs. Oral evidence proceedings are scheduled for 4 November 2026.