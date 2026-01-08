Zimbabwean nationals will now be required to post a refundable visa bond of up to US$15,000 when applying for United States B1/B2 (business or tourism) visas, following a significant expansion of a US Department of State pilot programme. This rule will take effect from 21 January 2026 and applies to applicants regardless of where they submit their visa applications.

The visa bond initiative is part of a broader effort by the US government to reduce the number of travellers who overstay their visas. Under the terms of the policy, nationals from selected countries must post a refundable bond as a guarantee that they will leave the United States before their visas expire. The US Department of State has said the amount, US$5,000, US$10,000 or US$15,000, is determined at the time of the visa interview by a consular officer. Payment must be made through the Department of Treasury’s online platform Pay.gov after an officer’s instruction.

Zimbabwe’s inclusion comes as part of a near-tripling of the visa bond list, which now covers 38 countries across Africa, Latin America and Asia. Other nations added to the policy from 21 January include Algeria, Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Cuba, Nigeria, Nepal, Senegal, Uganda, Venezuela and several small island states. These join earlier additions such as Bhutan, Botswana, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Namibia, Turkmenistan, and Zambia.

US officials say the visa bond strategy is grounded in Section 221(g)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act and a Temporary Final Rule establishing the pilot programme, citing data on “overstay rates” from the Department of Homeland Security’s Entry/Exit Overstay Report. Nationals from countries on the list with “unusually high” rates of overstays are targeted, with bonds acting as a financial incentive to comply with visa terms.

While the bond must be lodged for a visa to proceed, the government cautions that payment does not guarantee visa approval, and fees paid without guidance from a consular officer will not be refunded. If a visa application is denied or if the visitor complies with the terms of their stay and departs on time, the bond will be returned.

Critics argue the requirement could place a heavy financial burden on travellers from low-income countries, potentially deterring tourism and legitimate business travel. Supporters, including US immigration officials, maintain that the policy is an effective tool to encourage compliance with visa rules and reduce unauthorised stays.

The visa bond policy forms part of a series of tightening measures introduced by the current US administration, which also include expanded interview and screening requirements for many non-immigrant visa applicants.