A man accused of killing broadcast journalist Cordelia Masalethulini has appeared in court in Harare, where he was remanded in custody pending further proceedings.

Fungai Tawengwa, 46, is facing a charge of murder in connection with the death of Ms Masalethulini, a 45-year-old journalist whose body was found earlier this month. Appearing before magistrate Ruth Moyo, Mr Tawengwa was informed that the offence he is accused of is serious and that any application for bail can only be considered by the High Court.

Prosecutors told the court that Mr Tawengwa and Ms Masalethulini were romantically involved. According to the state, the pair spent much of 4 January 2026 together, drinking beer at a shopping centre in Helensvale, an upmarket suburb of Harare.

The court heard that heavy rainfall later that evening forced them to seek shelter at a property along Whisper Road in Borrowdale, where they reportedly stayed until about 22:00. Prosecutors allege that a disagreement later arose between the two, during which Ms Masalethulini declined to accompany Mr Tawengwa to his home.

After the rain stopped, the pair are said to have walked in the direction of the Harare–Domboshava Road. Four days later, on 8 January, Ms Masalethulini’s body was discovered along the Borrowdale–Domboshava Road.

According to the prosecution, the circumstances surrounding the Masalethulini case are suspicious. A security guard reportedly found her body lying in a pool of blood by the roadside. The court was told that she was partially undressed at the time she was discovered.

Police have not yet disclosed further details about the cause of death, and investigations are continuing. Mr Tawengwa has not entered a plea, and no defence submissions were made during the brief court appearance.

The Masalethulini case has drawn attention from media organisations and civil society groups, particularly because of the victim’s profession and the broader issue of violence against women. Tributes have been paid to Ms Masalethulini by colleagues, who described her as a dedicated journalist.

The matter has been postponed to 22 January, when Mr Tawengwa is expected to return to court as the legal process continues.