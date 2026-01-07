Parliament’s justice committee has welcomed the appointment of Advocate Andy Mothibi as the new NPA boss, describing it as a significant step at a critical moment for South Africa’s criminal justice system.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Mothibi’s appointment on Tuesday evening. He is expected to assume office in February, succeeding Shamila Batohi, who reaches the mandatory retirement age of 65 this month after serving seven years of her 10-year term.

In a statement, the justice committee said the appointment came at a time when strengthening the criminal justice system remained central to restoring public confidence in the state’s ability to uphold the rule of law and tackle corruption. The committee said it expected Mothibi to prioritise efficiency, integrity and transparency in his new role.

Justice committee chairperson Xola Nqola said members were confident that Mothibi had the experience required to stabilise and improve the work of the National Prosecuting Authority. “We have confidence that he will turn things around as it relates to the work of the National Prosecuting Authority,” he said.

Mothibi is currently the head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), a position he has held for almost a decade. During that time, he has regularly briefed parliamentary portfolio committees on the SIU’s investigations into corruption and maladministration. He has also been known to apply pressure on the NPA to prosecute cases arising from SIU findings, making him a familiar figure within Parliament.

However, concerns have been raised about whether the incoming NPA boss will have sufficient time to implement long-term reforms. Democratic Alliance MP and former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach said she was cautiously optimistic about the appointment but questioned whether Mothibi’s remaining years before retirement would allow for meaningful change.

She noted that the NPA continues to face leadership challenges, with three deputy national director posts yet to be permanently filled. Deputy National Director Anton du Plessis resigned last month, while former deputy national director and head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit, Ouma Rabatji-Rasethaba, retired in September. Sibongile Mzinyathi has been acting in the third deputy position following the death of Rodney de Kock last year.

Despite these challenges, Parliament’s justice committee said it believed the new leadership could help restore stability and credibility to the institution.