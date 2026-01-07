Gauteng’s Education MEC Matome Chiloane has dismissed claims by the anti-immigrant group Operation Dudula that foreign nationals are being prioritised in school placements across the province.

Speaking amid growing pressure on the public education system, Mr Chiloane said departmental data showed that more than 97% of learners placed in Gauteng public schools were South African citizens. Fewer than 3% were undocumented or of foreign origin, he said.

Operation Dudula has in recent weeks mobilised parents in parts of Gauteng, arguing that South African children are being excluded from schools ahead of the 2026 academic year. The group alleges that foreign learners are receiving preference, leaving local families without places.

Mr Chiloane said those claims were not supported by evidence. He told media that the department was guided by the law and by practical considerations when processing applications.

According to the MEC, learners with full documentation are usually placed first because their applications are easier for schools to process. Children without documents, he said, are often finalised later, not prioritised ahead of others.

With the introduction of the province’s online admissions system, Mr Chiloane said accurate figures were now available. He maintained that the data clearly contradicted claims made by Dudula activists about school placements.

He also rejected suggestions that foreign learners were being admitted using affidavits rather than official documents. The department, he said, required birth certificates, proof of address and identity documents for all learners, including children of asylum seekers or foreign nationals. Affidavits and informal letters were not accepted.

While criticising what he described as misinformation, Mr Chiloane said his office remained open to engagement with Operation Dudula. He warned, however, that inaccurate claims risked fuelling tension in an already strained system.

“There is no lawful basis to deny a South African child access to education,” he said, adding that doing so would violate both his oath of office and the Constitution.

Gauteng’s education system continues to face significant challenges, including rapid population growth, migration into the province and longstanding infrastructure backlogs. Officials have repeatedly stressed that basic education is a constitutional right and that citizenship or immigration status cannot be used to exclude a child from schooling.

The department says it is focusing on expanding capacity while ensuring that school placements are managed fairly and in line with the law.