Bafana Bafana returned to South Africa in the early hours of Wednesday morning following their elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, ending their campaign at the Round of 16 stage.

The national team touched down at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, where Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie was among those who welcomed the squad and technical staff home. Players and coaches appeared subdued after a tournament that showed promise but ultimately fell short of expectations.

Bafana Bafana’s AFCON 2025 journey came to an end on Sunday after a 2-1 defeat to Cameroon at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. The five-time African champions took control of the match midway through the first half when defender Junior Tchamadeu opened the scoring in the 34th minute. Cameroon extended their lead shortly after the interval, with Christian Kofane finding the net just two minutes into the second half.

South Africa responded late in the contest. Evidence Makgopa reduced the deficit two minutes before the end of regulation time, raising hopes of a dramatic comeback. However, the rally proved too late, and Bafana Bafana were unable to force extra time.

Head coach Hugo Broos said after the match that he was disappointed by the result but believed his team had followed the tactical plan effectively, particularly before the break. He pointed to missed opportunities as a decisive factor.

“We are very disappointed and sad that we have been eliminated,” Broos said. “I think we had the right plan, especially in the first half. We created three good chances, and the game could have been decided then.”

During the group stage, Bafana Bafana recorded two wins and two defeats. They opened with a 2-1 victory over Angola, lost 1-0 to Egypt, and edged Zimbabwe 3-2 in their final group match. Overall, they scored six goals and conceded six across four matches.

Looking ahead, the next Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in 2027. It will be hosted jointly by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, marking the first time the tournament is organised by three countries and the first in the CECAFA region since 1976. CAF has confirmed that from 2028, AFCON will move to a quadrennial format.