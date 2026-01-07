An American base jumper has died after attempting an illegal jump near Table Mountain in Cape Town, South African authorities have confirmed.

Brendan Weinstein, a well-known and experienced base jumper from the United States, was killed on Monday when he crashed onto the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail, a popular route used daily by tourists and locals. Emergency services were called to the scene, but he was declared dead shortly afterwards.

Base jumping is prohibited within Table Mountain National Park, which is a protected area and a major tourist attraction. Park authorities have repeatedly warned that unauthorised jumps pose a serious danger not only to participants but also to hikers and park staff on the ground.

Jeff Ayliffe, a former skydiver familiar with the sport, said the jump Weinstein attempted was particularly demanding. Speaking to local media, he said the exit point near Platteklip Gorge required careful planning and local knowledge.

“He hadn’t contacted any of the local base jumping fraternity to speak to them about this exit point,” Ayliffe said. “This exit point has been jumped many times successfully, but it is highly technical. Unfortunately, this jump had very sad consequences.”

Ayliffe described Weinstein as one of the most experienced figures in the base jumping community, with a large following in the US. He said that despite Weinstein’s reputation and skill, preparation remained essential, especially at challenging sites such as Table Mountain.

“A jump like Platteklip is not something someone would normally attempt without building up to it,” he added. “They would usually do many jumps beforehand to understand the conditions.”

According to Ayliffe, this is only the third recorded base jumping fatality in South Africa. He emphasised that those involved in the sport are aware of the dangers. “These guys are very cognisant of the risk they are taking,” he said.

Base jumping involves leaping from fixed objects such as cliffs, bridges or buildings, with parachutes deployed shortly after the jump. Despite improvements in equipment over the years, it remains one of the most dangerous extreme sports in the world.

Authorities at Table Mountain National Park have reiterated calls for visitors to obey park regulations, warning that illegal activities can have fatal consequences for both participants and unsuspecting members of the public.