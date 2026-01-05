To anyone watching from South Africa, Donald Trump is a spectacle: loud, misinformed, and utterly embarrassing, ranting about other countries’ affairs with zero understanding of the facts.

First it was his obsession with the myth of a white genocide. That was the moment many South Africans stopped taking the American president seriously and started openly mocking him.

There is no white genocide in South Africa. Everyone here knows it. Not politicians, not academics, ordinary people. Crime in South Africa is violent, ugly and out of control, but it is not racial and it is not ideological. People are attacked because criminals are armed, desperate and unchecked, not because they are part of some grand political campaign. White farmers are victims of crime. So are black families in townships, foreign shop owners, taxi drivers, tourists and children. That is the grim reality.

Yet Trump latched onto fabricated videos and recycled online propaganda about farm murders and mass graves, presenting them as proof of genocide. From inside South Africa, this did not look like concern. Its simply gullibility with a touch of arrogance.

Then came the tantrum. Trade threats. Tax talk. G20 drama. Suddenly South Africa was being treated like a villain in Donald Trump’s personal political theatre. For South Africans watching this from the ground, it felt absurd. You cannot bully a country using lies and expect respect in return.

What makes it worse is Donald Trump’s tone. His foul mouth, his refusal to follow diplomatic process, his habit of ignoring facts and institutions, this is not strength. South Africans know what real strongmen look like. We have lived under them. Donald Trump comes across less like a decisive leader and more like a reality TV character who wandered into global politics.

And this isn’t limited to South Africa. His reckless airstrikes in Venezuela were carried out with his usual bluster, without any clear plan or strategy, highlighting once again that he favors spectacle over substance. Such actions raise serious questions about whether they follow international law and established protocols. Similarly, his recent threats toward the Colombian president, though potentially grounded in some truth, were delivered in a public, aggressive, and humiliating manner, treating an elected leader like a punching bag. This is classic bullying: lashing out, intimidating, and conflating force with respect, rather than demonstrating the restraint and decorum expected of a statesman.

This is not anti-American sentiment. South Africans criticise their own government relentlessly. Many are conservative, business-focused and deeply unhappy with local leadership. But even those people are shaking their heads at Donald Trump. They see a man who reacts before he thinks and speaks before he understands.

Right now, Donald Trump looks like a bully armed with unverified information. To South Africans, he does not look brave or principled. He looks irrational, unserious and increasingly clownish. And once that perception sets in, no amount of shouting will fix it.