Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has rejected threats made by US President Donald Trump, telling him “stop slandering me” after the American leader accused him of links to drug trafficking and suggested possible military action.

The dispute follows dramatic developments in the region after the United States said its forces carried out an operation in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, early on Saturday. According to Washington, US troops struck military targets during a rapid operation aimed at removing President Nicolás Maduro from power and asserting control over the oil-rich country. The action has drawn criticism from several Latin American leaders, including Mr Petro.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, President Trump broadened his criticism to Colombia, describing the country as “very sick” and accusing its leadership of producing and exporting cocaine to the United States. He alleged, without providing evidence, that President Petro was involved in drug production.

Asked whether Colombia could face military action similar to Venezuela, Mr Trump said such a move “sounds good”, claiming that drug trafficking from the region had led to widespread violence. The White House has not released further details to support those assertions.

President Petro responded publicly on the social media platform X, rejecting the accusations and insisting his name does not appear in any court records. “Stop slandering me, Mr Trump,” he wrote, adding that such language was not how one should address “a Latin American president who emerged from the armed struggle and from the Colombian people’s fight for peace”.

In further posts, Mr Petro criticised the US operation in Venezuela, accusing Washington of abducting President Maduro “without legal basis”. “Friends do not bomb,” he added, underscoring his opposition to military intervention in the region.

Colombia’s foreign ministry also condemned the remarks from Washington, calling them “unacceptable interference” and demanding respect for the country’s sovereignty. It said differences should be resolved through dialogue rather than threats.

The United States and Colombia have long been close military and economic partners, particularly in efforts to combat drug trafficking. However, relations have become increasingly strained. Since the start of President Trump’s second term, the two leaders have clashed repeatedly over trade tariffs, migration policy and security issues.

Analysts say the latest exchange highlights growing tensions between Washington and several Latin American governments, raising questions about the future of regional cooperation and stability.