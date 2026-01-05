China has increased the cost of condoms and other contraceptives as part of a broader effort to encourage people to have more children, but residents and analysts say the move is unlikely to change behaviour. Many argue the debate is not about condoms, but about deeper social and economic pressures.

From 1 January, consumers have been required to pay a 13% value-added tax on contraceptive products, after the government removed a long-standing tax exemption. Some services linked to family life, including childcare and marriage brokerage services, remain exempt.

The change comes as China grapples with a declining birth rate, a rapidly ageing population and historically low marriage levels. Official data show the population has fallen for three consecutive years, raising concerns among policymakers about the country’s long-term economic and social stability.

However, young people in Beijing told media that higher prices for contraception do not address the real reasons many couples are postponing or rejecting parenthood. “The pressure on young people today, from jobs to daily life, has absolutely nothing to do with condoms,” said a woman in her thirties who asked to be identified only as Jessica. For her, the issue is about uncertainty and inequality.

She pointed to a growing wealth gap and a lack of confidence in the future. “People feel their lives are unstable, so they may be unwilling to have children,” she said.

Another resident, Xu Wanting, 33, said those who rely on contraceptives would continue to buy them regardless of price. “These are family planning products,” she said, adding that condoms also play an important role in protecting women’s reproductive health.

Experts agree the financial impact of the tax is marginal compared with the overall cost of raising a child. Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, said China is among the world’s most expensive places for child-rearing. In his view, the discussion is Not about condoms, but about whether families can afford housing, education and healthcare amid economic uncertainty.

He highlighted challenges such as a weak job market, high property prices, a demanding work culture and discrimination against women in the workplace.

A 19-year-old student surnamed Du said meaningful change would require stronger protections for parents, particularly at smaller companies. Without guaranteed maternity leave and family benefits, she said, it would be difficult to persuade couples to have children.