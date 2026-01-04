Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, remained unusually quiet on Saturday following maduro-capture-venezuela-strikes-maps.html">a dramatic US strike that targeted President Nicolas Maduro and key military sites. While a few hundred supporters gathered in the city centre to demand information about Maduro, the streets of the six-million-strong metropolis were otherwise largely empty.

The attacks began around 2:00 am local time with a series of explosions that residents initially mistook for fireworks. Windows rattled from the shockwaves, and many residents rushed onto balconies to witness military aircraft flying overhead.

“I felt the explosions lift me out of bed. In that instant I thought: ‘My God, the day has come,’ and I cried,” said Maria Eugenia Escobar, a 58-year-old Caracas resident.

Witnesses reported strikes in multiple locations, including La Guaira, the city’s airport and port, Maracay to the west, and Higuerote to the east. Columns of smoke rose from several sites, and a haze soon enveloped the city. US special forces seized Maduro during the raid and transported him to New York to face trial.

A small crowd gathered in Caracas to voice support for the long-ruling leader. “Long live Nicolas Maduro!” shouted demonstrators, while university professor Katia Briceno described the operation as an act of “barbarism” by a foreign government.

Outside the protests, Caracas remained eerily empty, with only occasional vehicles and residents under the watchful eyes of heavily armed security personnel. Many stores remained closed, and those that opened admitted customers slowly to avoid crowds.

Damage appeared concentrated on military installations, with vehicles destroyed or charred, while civilian areas suffered limited impact. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez accused US forces of striking civilian zones.

US President Donald Trump stated no American troops were killed and suggested a potential “much bigger” follow-up operation could occur if necessary. Meanwhile, neighbouring Colombia increased border security in anticipation of possible migration flows, though traffic across the Simon Bolivar bridge was unusually light.

The future of the Venezuelan capital remains uncertain, as political leadership shifts and international attention turn to the unfolding crisis.