An unverified set of images circulated by U.S. authorities has sparked intense international scrutiny after appearing to show venezuela-military-action-bolster-maduro/">Nicolas Maduro in custody following his reported arrival at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York. The images, released late on Tuesday, have not been independently confirmed, and U.S. officials have stopped short of validating their authenticity or the circumstances surrounding them.

According to the material shared, the photographs depict a man resembling Nicolas Maduro being escorted by uniformed personnel at the military installation north of New York City. The release prompted swift reactions from governments across the Americas, with several calling for clarification amid fears of a significant escalation in diplomatic tensions between Washington and Caracas.

The U.S. Department of Defense declined to comment directly on the images, saying only that it does not discuss “ongoing security matters.” The White House also avoided confirming whether venezuela">Nicolas Maduro had entered U.S. territory, referring questions to the State Department, which reiterated its longstanding position on Venezuela without addressing the images themselves.

In Caracas, the Venezuelan government dismissed the images as “fabricated and misleading.” A statement from the foreign ministry said Nicolas Maduro remained in Venezuela and accused unnamed actors of attempting to destabilise the country through disinformation. State media broadcast footage of the president attending a public event, though the timing of that video could not be independently verified.

Analysts say the episode highlights the risks of rapid information sharing in an era of heightened geopolitical tension. “If authentic, the implications would be enormous,” said one regional expert. “But without verification, responsible reporting requires caution.”