The transfer of high-profile attempted murder suspect Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala from Pretoria to a super-maximum security prison in KwaZulu-Natal has prompted an internal investigation into the conduct of a senior correctional services official, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Matlala, a businessman often described as a tenderpreneur, was moved from the C-Max section of Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria to the eBongweni super-max facility in Kokstad on 21 December. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed the move earlier this week, saying it followed a routine “security assessment”.

However, two departmental sources reported that Matlala’s transfer was driven by concerns that at least one senior official in Pretoria may have had an inappropriate relationship with the detainee. One source alleged that internal findings suggested “links between the top official and Matlala”, raising fears about security breaches.

The same source claimed that when Matlala was found in possession of a cellphone last year, a serious violation of prison regulations, investigators suspected that it may have been supplied by a senior official. Another concern cited was the frequency of visits Matlala reportedly received while on remand. Remand detainees are legally entitled to unlimited visits, unlike convicted prisoners, but officials allegedly felt the situation posed security risks, accelerating the Matlala transfer.

A second source said the senior official implicated in the allegations is now under formal investigation. The Department of Correctional Services has not confirmed whether a probe is under way.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo strongly rejected the claims, describing them as “without merit” and lacking any factual basis. He said the department could not comment in detail on security-related decisions. “It must be respected that correctional services conducts sensitive security operations, and for security reasons, certain details cannot be disclosed publicly,” he added.

The transfer has renewed scrutiny of how high-profile detainees are managed within South Africa’s correctional system, particularly regarding access, monitoring and the conduct of officials. Analysts say the case highlights the tension between inmates’ legal rights and the need to prevent corruption and security breaches in overcrowded prisons.

For now, Matlala remains held at eBongweni, one of the country’s most secure facilities, while questions around the circumstances of his transfer, and the integrity of senior officials, continue to draw public attention.