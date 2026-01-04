Zimbabwean authorities have arrested Anymore Zvitsva, 32, suspected of being the Guruve serial killer, ending a nearly two-week manhunt that captured national attention. Zvitsva faces allegations of murder, attempted murder, and rape.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), working alongside the Zimbabwe National Army, apprehended Zvitsva this afternoon after locating him hiding in a garden. During the operation, he sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and praised the public for their support. “The police applaud the Guruve community and all Zimbabweans for the support rendered during the comprehensive manhunt for the suspect,” Nyathi said. He added that more information regarding the criminal charges and court proceedings would be provided in due course.

The arrest comes after a series of violent crimes at a farm in Guruve, where five members of a single family were allegedly killed. The killings sparked widespread fear in the area and prompted authorities to launch a high-profile manhunt. The army was later brought in to assist police in capturing the suspect.

Authorities had also offered a substantial reward for information leading to Zvitsva’s arrest, highlighting the community’s role in ending the ordeal. The case has drawn significant media attention, with law enforcement emphasising the importance of public cooperation in solving serious crimes.

The arrest of the Guruve serial killer marks a significant step in restoring safety and confidence in the region. Zimbabwean authorities continue to urge anyone with further information related to the case to come forward to assist ongoing investigations.