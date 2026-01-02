South African authorities have issued a public warning against consuming shellfish after a red tide situation led to large numbers of marine animals washing up along parts of the West Coast.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) said white mussels, whelks and other shellfish have been found dead on beaches in areas including St Helena Bay and Elandsbaai. The department has urged members of the public not to collect or eat any shellfish found along the shoreline.

According to DFFE spokesperson Thobi Mlobi, the incident has been caused by a so-called “colourless” red tide, a naturally occurring phenomenon linked to phytoplankton blooms. While red tides are often associated with visible discolouration of seawater, Mlobi said this particular event is not easily detectable by sight.

“This is a colourless red tide and extremely toxic,” Mlobi said. “The shellfish are poisoned by phytoplankton, which is a common occurrence during the summer months along the West Coast.”

Red tide events occur when microscopic algae multiply rapidly, sometimes producing toxins that can accumulate in filter-feeding shellfish such as mussels and oysters. When consumed by humans, these toxins can cause serious illness, including gastrointestinal and neurological symptoms.

Mlobi warned that even shellfish that appear fresh or unaffected can pose significant health risks. “We hereby request the public to refrain from eating the washed-out marine animals as they carry significant health risks, rendering them unsuitable for consumption,” he said.

The department said it will continue to monitor red tide conditions and assess their impact on marine life and the wider coastal eastern-cape-village/">environment.

Members of the public have been urged to report unusual sightings and to follow official guidance, as authorities work to limit health risks and protect the environment along the West Coast.