KwaZulu-Natal premier no-confidence-vote/">Thamsanqa Ntuli has reiterated his full support for Provincial Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, whose term is due to end in March 2026.

Ntuli made the comments during an inspection at Durban’s beachfront promenade, emphasising that he wishes for Mkhwanazi to continue leading policing efforts in the province. “From my side, on behalf of the people of KwaZulu-Natal, we are happy with the work that he is doing and that the police are doing. Hence I will have no doubt to give it a yes for Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to continue,” Ntuli said.

Mkhwanazi recently appeared before Parliament’s ad hoc committee following his claims of infiltration within the law enforcement system. During the session, he confirmed that his term as provincial commissioner lapses in March 2026. He also noted that discussions regarding his possible extension will only begin three months prior to the end of his term.

The premier’s public endorsement came amid visible support for Mkhwanazi, with scores of members of the public chanting and singing in praise of the commissioner during his visit to Durban’s beachfront. Many expressed approval of his work in maintaining law and order across KwaZulu-Natal.

Ntuli’s statement underscores the provincial government’s satisfaction with current policing under Mkhwanazi’s leadership. Analysts suggest that this backing may influence discussions on the commissioner’s future tenure, as the province continues to grapple with security challenges, including organised crime and community safety concerns.

Commissioner Mkhwanazi, has been lauded for his efforts to improve operational effectiveness and community engagement in KwaZulu-Natal. The public support displayed during his Durban visit highlights the visibility of his leadership and the confidence that both officials and residents have in his work.