Police in Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast are investigating a case of suspected murder after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in holiday accommodation on New Year’s Day.

According to police, the couple were found with gunshot wounds inside their room at a holiday property in Margate, a popular destination for visitors during the festive season. The discovery has shocked the local community and raised concerns about safety in holiday accommodation areas.

Police spokesperson Paul Magwaza said the couple are believed to have been on holiday in Margate with family members at the time of the incident. He confirmed that officers were called to the scene after reports of gunshots were heard.

“It is alleged that the mother of the woman heard an argument coming from the couple’s room, followed by gunshots,” Magwaza said. “She went to investigate and discovered both the man and the woman lying inside the room with gunshot wounds.”

Emergency services were alerted, but both victims were declared dead at the scene. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released, pending formal identification and notification of next of kin.

Magwaza said a murder investigation had been opened and that police in Margate were working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths. Investigators are examining the scene, interviewing family members and staff at the accommodation, and searching for any possible witnesses who may have been nearby at the time.

No arrests have been made, and police have not confirmed whether a firearm has been recovered. It is also not yet clear whether there were signs of forced entry or whether anyone else was present in the room when the shooting occurred.

The incident comes during one of the busiest times of the year for Margate, which attracts thousands of holidaymakers to its beaches and resorts. Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Authorities say further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.