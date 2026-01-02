Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro has returned to prison after leaving hospital in the capital, Brasília, where he had been receiving medical treatment for more than a week.

The 70-year-old was taken back into custody on Thursday after judges rejected a request by his lawyers for house arrest on health grounds. Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence following his conviction for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election.

In a ruling published earlier in the day, Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes said there was no evidence that Bolsonaro’s condition had deteriorated. “Contrary to what the defense alleges, there has been no worsening of Jair Messias Bolsonaro’s health condition,” the judge wrote.

The former president had been admitted to DF Star Hospital after undergoing surgery to repair a groin hernia. He later required an additional procedure to treat persistent bouts of hiccups. Medical issues have been a recurring feature of Bolsonaro’s public life since he was stabbed in the abdomen during a campaign rally in 2018, an attack that led to multiple surgeries during and after his presidency.

Television footage showed Bolsonaro leaving the hospital under police escort and being driven back to a federal police facility, where he is held in a small, secure room. He had previously been under house arrest before beginning his prison term in November.

In September, Brazil’s Supreme Court found Bolsonaro guilty of conspiring to remain in power after narrowly losing the 2022 election to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Prosecutors said the alleged plot included discussions about assassinating Lula, but collapsed due to a lack of backing from senior military leaders.

Bolsonaro, a close ally of former US president Donald Trump, has consistently rejected the verdict, describing the case as a politically motivated “witch hunt” designed to block his return to office in 2026. His appeal against the conviction was rejected last month.

His detention followed an incident in which he damaged his electronic ankle monitor, something the court viewed as a possible escape attempt. Bolsonaro said at the time that medication had caused paranoia.

While the courts have moved against him, Bolsonaro’s supporters in Congress have pushed through legislation that could significantly reduce his sentence. President Lula has pledged to veto the bill, though lawmakers may attempt to override him.

The conviction has reshaped Brazil’s right wing ahead of the 2026 election, with Bolsonaro endorsing his son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, as a potential successor.