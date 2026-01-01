Zimbabwe has enacted a new suite of fiscal measures following parliamentary approval of the 2026 National Budget, ushering in a revised tax regime that takes effect from midnight on Thursday. The changes mark one of the most significant sets of Zimbabwe revises-tax-clearance-rules-after-business-outcry/">tax reforms in recent years, as the government seeks to strengthen revenue mobilisation and stabilise public finances.

The approval of the Budget clears the way for both new taxes and adjustments to existing ones. Among the headline measures is a reduction in the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) on local currency transactions, which falls from two percent to 1.5 percent. Authorities say the move is intended to ease the burden on consumers and businesses relying on electronic payments, while still preserving a key revenue stream.

At the same time, the gaming sector faces tighter fiscal oversight. Gaming operators will now be required to remit 20 percent of their gross monthly takings to the tax authorities. Punters, meanwhile, will pay a 25 percent tax on their winnings, a measure the government says is designed to ensure a fair contribution from a fast-growing industry.

The new Zimbabwe tax reforms also introduce a three percent levy on coal, reflecting the state’s intention to capture more value from extractive industries. In the property sector, owners will be required to pay presumptive rental income tax set at 15 percent of rentals paid by business tenants operating on their premises.

Mining, a cornerstone of the economy, has not been spared. Gold miners will now pay royalties on a sliding scale linked to international prices. Royalties will start at three percent when gold trades below US$1,200 an ounce, rise to five percent when prices range between US$1,200 and US$2,500, and reach ten percent when prices exceed US$2,500.

Consumers are also likely to feel the impact. Value Added Tax has increased from 15 percent to 15.5 percent, while a Digital Services Tax of 15 percent has been introduced for e-commerce transactions. Officials argue these Zimbabwe tax reforms are necessary to modernise the tax system in line with changing economic activity.

Taken together, the measures form part of the government’s broader fiscal framework under the 2026 Budget, aimed at widening the tax base, boosting revenue and supporting long-term economic stability.