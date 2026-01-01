Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has announced that a peace agreement to end the war with Russia is “90% ready”, in a New Year address that highlighted Ukraine’s ongoing resistance to Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

Speaking to the nation, Zelenskyy said the remaining 10% of the agreement would “determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe”. He stressed that Ukraine is not seeking peace “at any cost” and that the end of the conflict should not come at the expense of the country’s territorial integrity.

The address came amid heightened tensions following Russian claims that Ukrainian drones targeted President Vladimir Putin’s private residence at Lake Valdai, an allegation Kyiv has strongly denied. The Kremlin stated that it would reassess its position on peace negotiations in light of the incident, while the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, dismissed it as a “deliberate distraction” from ongoing talks.

Zelenskyy highlighted the challenges surrounding the Donbas region, currently under significant Russian control, as a major obstacle in the negotiations. Moscow’s insistence on full control over Donetsk and Luhansk regions has been a sticking point in peace talks.

The Ukrainian leader also welcomed international support, noting that security guarantees offered by the United States could last 15 years, though timelines for implementation remain unclear. “Signatures under weak agreements only fuel war,” he said, calling on the global community to prevent Russia from dragging the world into a wider conflict.

By contrast, President Putin’s New Year address was shorter and focused on supporting Russian troops involved in what Moscow calls a “special military operation”. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised the “invincible alliance” with Russia, highlighting Pyongyang’s military support for Moscow.

European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have signaled their commitment to protecting Ukraine, with upcoming talks in Paris expected to address security guarantees and steps toward a lasting peace. However, the path to a formal agreement remains uncertain, particularly in light of recent escalations.

Zelenskyy concluded by urging accelerated negotiations this month, emphasizing that peace must be built on security guarantees rather than compromises that risk Ukraine’s sovereignty.