The South African Police Service (SAPS) has condemned the spread of fake TikTok videos that misuse the identities of police officers, urging South Africans not to share unverified content that could damage the reputation of the organisation and its members.

The warning comes after several videos began circulating on social media platforms, especially TikTok, featuring fabricated scenes with senior police officials. The Northern Cape SAPS office confirmed that at least two of the videos falsely depict Brigadier Schalk Andrews, the District Commissioner of Namakwa, in staged and misleading situations. Authorities have labelled these videos as fraudulent and in violation of the SAPS Act.

According to SAPS spokespersons, the fake TikTok videos feature skits that portray officers engaging in unprofessional conduct and making inappropriate remarks, none of which reflect any official police communication or behaviour. SAPS leadership described the unauthorised use of images as a direct attempt to tarnish the reputation of the service and individual officers.

In their statements, Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien and Colonel Cherelle Ehlers emphasised that such videos not only undermine public trust in law enforcement but also constitute a criminal contravention. They urged members of the public to exercise caution when encountering sensational or dubious content online and to refrain from forwarding it across platforms like WhatsApp or TikTok.

“This content is specifically designed to tarnish the reputation of SAPS members and mislead the public,” the SAPS statement said. The police have made it clear that sharing or circulating misleading videos contributes to confusion and weakens the essential trust between communities and law enforcement.

The SAPS has not publicly disclosed any suspects linked to the creation or distribution of these fake TikTok videos, but the organisation reiterated its commitment to pursue legal action against perpetrators under relevant laws. Members of the public are strongly encouraged to report suspicious content and to verify information through official SAPS channels before sharing it.

Police officials also highlighted broader concerns about social media misuse, reminding citizens that genuine police communications follow controlled and verified channels. This warning aligns with similar alerts issued by the SAPS regarding scams and fake correspondence that misuse police insignia to deceive members of the public.