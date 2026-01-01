Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba delivered a stern warning to foreigners detained during a roadblock operation in Giyani, saying no one is above the law and that South Africa’s regulations must be respected.

The operation, part of a provincial initiative to strengthen road safety and immigration enforcement, involved the South African Police Service, the Border Management Authority (BMA), and provincial officials. The group of foreigners was found carrying fraudulent documents and were detained on the spot.

Speaking from the back of a Home Affairs enforcement van, Ramathuba emphasised that illegal entry and document fraud would not be tolerated. “You come here, we accommodate you, but you break the law,” she said.

The premier argued that South Africans face similar expectations when abroad. “When I go to your country, I must respect your rules,” she added, noting that those entering South Africa must do the same.

Accompanied by Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety Basikopo Makamu, Mopani District Mayor Pule Shayi, and law enforcement officers, Ramathuba addressed the detained individuals, who claimed they were travelling to Giyani to pay homage to a deceased relative in Ethiopia.

The explanation did not sway her. “You will explain to the judge. We can’t release you because you don’t have papers. There’s no one above me in the province. We are tired,” she said.

Authorities said the roadblock is part of a wider initiative to reduce accidents, combat crime, and ensure that foreigners without proper documentation are identified and processed according to the law. Officials stressed that the operation targets legal compliance rather than nationality.

Ramathuba’s message was clear: everyone in South Africa, regardless of origin, must respect the law.