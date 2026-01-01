UK-based socialite and businesswoman Olinda Chapel has appeared before a Harare magistrate facing allegations of cyberbullying, following a dispute that prosecutors say unfolded on social media.

Chapel appeared in court on Wednesday before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo, where she was granted bail of US$100. She was not asked to plead, as investigations into the cyberbullying allegations are still ongoing.

According to the State, the charges stem from a Facebook Live video broadcast on 17 December, during which Chapel allegedly harassed Dyonne Tafirenyika. Prosecutors allege that Chapel used abusive language, referred to Tafirenyika as a prostitute and made threats suggesting she would “deal with” her.

The State further told the court that Chapel’s online rant did not only target Tafirenyika but also mentioned Collins Mnangagwa, drawing him into the dispute during the live broadcast. Prosecutors argue that the inclusion of multiple individuals in the video amplified the seriousness of the alleged cyberbullying, given the public and permanent nature of social media content.

Tafirenyika is the former wife of rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme, who is now married to Chapel. The relationship dynamics have contributed to widespread public interest in the case, which has been closely followed on social media platforms and in entertainment circles.

Zimbabwean authorities have increasingly warned that cyberbullying and online harassment can attract criminal liability, particularly where the conduct involves threats, humiliation or repeated abuse. The State alleges that Chapel’s broadcast meets the threshold for criminal cyberbullying under existing laws regulating electronic communications.

As part of her bail conditions, Chapel was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to surrender her passport to the court. She was also instructed to report once every fortnight at Borrowdale Police Station. These conditions are designed to ensure her availability for trial and to prevent any obstruction of justice.

Chapel is expected to return to court on 16 January 2026. Lawrence Gangarahwe appeared for the State.