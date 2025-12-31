A Zimbabwean-born technology entrepreneur is using artificial intelligence to confront one of Africa’s most persistent challenges: road safety. Through his Cape Town–based start-up, RoadMind AI, Tendai Joe is developing systems designed to predict road risks before accidents occur.

Africa has some of the world’s highest road traffic fatality rates, often linked to poor infrastructure, limited data and reactive safety policies. RoadMind AI aims to change this by shifting focus from responding to accidents to preventing them. The company’s technology analyses road surfaces, identifies hazards and anticipates potential incidents using data-driven models.

Founded earlier this year, RoadMind AI is positioning itself at the intersection of urban planning, insurance and fleet management. Its tools are intended to support government agencies, insurers and transport operators by providing insights that can inform infrastructure investment and operational decisions.

Joe, who has lived and worked in both Zimbabwe and South Africa, says he consciously chose to build his business on the continent. “I wanted to contribute something meaningful here,” he says, pointing to the need for locally developed solutions to African problems.

The company has assembled a multidisciplinary team that includes artificial intelligence specialists, cloud engineers and automotive systems experts. Among them is co-founder and chief technology officer Athenkosi Nzala, a civil engineer with a PhD from the University of Cape Town. Some team members have previously worked with global automotive manufacturers, including BMW.

RoadMind AI has already developed a minimum viable product and is now building its first AI-powered data-capturing hardware. This device will collect real-time information from road networks to improve risk prediction. Initial research surveys have been conducted in Pretoria and Cape Town, with further pilot testing planned in Johannesburg and Durban.

Joe’s work has attracted recognition over more than a decade in the technology sector, including collaborations with Intel, Samsung and leading academic institutions. He believes African-led innovation is essential for shaping future public policy.

“Technology should anticipate problems before they happen,” Joe says. “Our goal is to save lives and make African roads safer.”