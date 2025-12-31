South Africans are being encouraged to take part in a public consultation process on a proposed Private Members Bill that seeks to criminalise support for Israel. Civil society organisation Dear SA says public interest has been strong, with about 50,000 responses already submitted through its online participation platform.

The Bill has been introduced by the Al Jama-ah party and aims to incorporate the 1973 United Nations Apartheid Convention into South African law. Its stated objective is to create a specific criminal offence related to apartheid, extending legal liability to individuals or entities accused of supporting what the Bill describes as an apartheid state, with Israel explicitly referenced in public statements by its proponents.

Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks has defended the proposal as a necessary step to uphold international human rights standards. He argues that Israel should be legally recognised as an apartheid state and that those who support it are complicit in crimes against humanity. According to Hendricks, the legislation would ensure that South Africa takes a firm stance against apartheid in all its forms, regardless of where it occurs.

South Africa already recognises apartheid as a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute Act of 2002. However, supporters of the proposed legislation say it would go further by establishing a stand-alone offence with wide-ranging scope, including extraterritorial jurisdiction. This would allow South African courts to prosecute individuals even if the alleged conduct took place outside the country, provided it meets the Bill’s criteria.

Dear SA has noted that the proposal is not supported by Al Jama-ah alone. The organisation says the Bill has been introduced on behalf of a coalition of eight political parties, including the African National Congress (ANC), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC). Supporters within this grouping describe the Bill as a moral imperative, arguing that it seeks to close what they see as a gap in accountability for alleged human rights violations. They point to ongoing proceedings at the International Court of Justice and existing UN conventions as part of the legal basis for their position.

Critics, however, have raised concerns about the Bill’s constitutionality and practical impact. Some argue that key provisions are too vague and could infringe on freedom of expression or be difficult to enforce. Others question whether the legislation risks straining South Africa’s diplomatic relations or diverting parliamentary attention from pressing domestic challenges such as unemployment, crime and service delivery.

As public submissions continue, lawmakers will have to weigh these competing arguments before deciding whether the proposed legislation should proceed through Parliament.