Marrying a foreign national in South Africa does not automatically resolve immigration status, and couples who assume otherwise may face lengthy delays and legal trouble, according to a legal expert.

Immigration specialist Chantelle Schoeman-Louw says there is a widespread misconception that marriage alone is enough to regularise a foreign spouse’s position in the country. In reality, she explains, marriage and immigration are governed by different laws and must be dealt with separately.

“Marriage and immigration are two completely separate legal processes,” Schoeman-Louw says. “Getting married does not suddenly make someone legal in South Africa or fix their immigration status.”

When one spouse is a foreign national, the Department of Home Affairs becomes closely involved in the process. This is largely aimed at preventing fraudulent or so-called convenience marriages entered into solely to secure immigration benefits.

“Home Affairs will look very closely at these relationships,” Schoeman-Louw explains. “Couples should expect interviews, document checks and, in some cases, even home visits.”

Foreign nationals must be legally present in South Africa at the time of marriage. This includes holding a valid passport, an appropriate visa and, in many cases, a letter from their country of origin confirming they are legally permitted to marry.

One of the most common stumbling blocks, Schoeman-Louw warns, is reliance on a visitor’s visa. Many couples assume that once the marriage certificate is issued, the foreign spouse’s immigration status is automatically resolved.

“That is simply not true,” she says. “A visitor’s visa does not automatically allow a change of status after marriage.”

Even after the wedding, the foreign spouse must still apply for the correct visa, such as a relative’s visa, and meet all the legal requirements set out by Home Affairs. Failure to do so can result in delays lasting several months, especially if additional investigations are triggered.

Schoeman-Louw says another frequent mistake is submitting inconsistent information or failing to check visa conditions before getting married. “That’s often when delays happen, or worse, when Home Affairs starts suspecting the marriage is not genuine.”

Her advice to couples is to seek professional guidance early. “If you handle both the marriage process and the immigration status correctly from the start, you can avoid a great deal of stress later on.”