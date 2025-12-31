The bulawayo-vic-falls-highway/">Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road upgrade has picked up pace with the opening of a new 5.4-kilometre section in Jotsholo, Lupane District, marking a key milestone in improving one of Zimbabwe’s busiest highways.

The newly reconstructed stretch, handled by Bitumen Resources, has been opened to traffic, easing travel for local communities and motorists along the strategic highway. The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade is part of a broader government programme aimed at completing the project by 2026.

Eight contractors are currently working along the route, with phased construction designed to improve road safety, tourism access, and regional trade along the North-South Corridor. Early results suggest the project is already delivering tangible benefits for communities along the highway.

“We are grateful for the work being done to upgrade this road, as it will benefit this community and attract more investors in the tourism industry. The work is encouraging, and we urge all communities not to disturb ongoing construction,” a contractor said.

Bitumen Resources project engineer Innocent Mariwi explained that the newly opened section is the first of a larger 51-kilometre allocation. “We will open another five-kilometre stretch by the end of February 2026, with full completion expected by October 2026,” he said.

Matabeleland North Provincial Roads Engineer Xolani Ncube noted that multiple contractors have opened sections to traffic, totaling 37.5 kilometres out of 440.4 kilometres. “We look forward to more sections being opened so that the road becomes fully trafficable for communities,” Mr Ncube said.

Government officials welcomed the progress. Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo, said the upgrade will significantly improve travel conditions, particularly during peak periods. “Motorists will enjoy smoother travel, especially during holidays. More sections will open as work resumes in January,” Honourable Moyo added.

The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road is a critical artery linking South Africa to Zambia via Beitbridge, Victoria Falls, and Kazungula border posts. Its rehabilitation is expected to strengthen regional trade, enhance tourism, and contribute to Zimbabwe’s economic integration.