President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Hamas, saying the militant group would have a “short period of time” to disarm following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The remarks came as the US administration seeks to reinforce the Gaza ceasefire and progress to the next phase of the peace plan.

Speaking at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort alongside Netanyahu, Trump said: “We talked about Hamas and we talked about disarmament. And they’re going to be given a very short period of time to disarm and we’ll see how that works out.” US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to oversee the process from the American side.

Trump cautioned that refusal to comply would have severe consequences. “If they don’t disarm, as they agreed to do — they agreed to it — and then there’ll be hell to pay for them, and we don’t want that,” he added. While he did not specify which countries could intervene, Trump suggested regional actors might act decisively against Hamas if disarmament fails.

The president’s comments arrive amid concerns over the stability of the Gaza ceasefire, which has faced repeated challenges. Israel has threatened to resume military operations if necessary, while Arab and Muslim partners have expressed unease over continued Israeli strikes in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

Trump also noted a broader agreement with Netanyahu regarding Syria, emphasizing efforts to secure a peaceful border. The US-backed peace initiative aims not only to disarm Hamas but also to rebuild Gaza and establish a transitional government to stabilize the enclave.

Despite ongoing tensions, Trump stressed progress. “We’re going to straighten it out. We’re already starting certain things,” he said regarding Gaza reconstruction, signaling US commitment to the region’s stability.