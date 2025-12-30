A 40-year-old man from Silobela has been stabbed to death after reportedly refusing to share his beer with fellow patrons at a local bar, police in the Midlands province have confirmed.

The incident occurred outside Ndebele Bar at Silobela Business Centre, where the victim, Josphat Ncube, had been drinking alone. Ncube was from Chief Malisa’s area, near Silobela, and was well known within the local community.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said trouble began when four men drinking at the same establishment confronted Ncube over his decision to drink alone and allegedly demanded that he share his beer.

“The deceased refused to share his beer with the four suspects,” Inspector Mahoko said. “They questioned why he was drinking on his own, dragged him outside the bar and assaulted him.”

During the assault, Ncube was stabbed with a knife, sustaining deep cuts to his shoulder and severe wounds on both sides of his neck.

The suspects have been named as Adonis Bvenura (20) of Dhlamini Village, Lyton Mpofu, Donald Ndlovu (20) of Marambeni Village and Bornwell Matonhodze (20) of Rungu Village. All the villages are located in areas surrounding Silobela, police said.

Ncube was rushed to Silobela District Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Despite efforts by hospital staff, he later died from his injuries.

Inspector Mahoko confirmed that one suspect, Adonis Bvenura, has been arrested and is assisting police with investigations. The remaining three suspects are still at large, and police have launched a manhunt.

The killing has sent shockwaves through Silobela, with residents expressing concern over rising alcohol-related violence. Community leaders have urged people to resolve disputes peacefully and to avoid confrontations linked to alcohol consumption.

Police have appealed to members of the public in Silobela and nearby areas to provide information that may lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects. Investigations into the murder are continuing.