South African police say human remains recovered from a river on the border between South Africa and Mozambique may belong to a missing member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), who disappeared during a border patrol operation over the Christmas period.

The remains were discovered in the Nkomazi River in Mpumalanga province, close to a remote section of the international boundary. According to police, a local fisherman alerted authorities after seeing what appeared to be a human head floating in the water.

The discovery follows an incident on Christmas Day in which two SANDF members were swept away by floodwaters while conducting an Operation Corona patrol. Operation Corona is a long-running military deployment aimed at safeguarding South Africa’s land, air and maritime borders in support of other security agencies.

One of the two missing soldiers was found a day after the incident. The second has remained unaccounted for, prompting an ongoing search involving both police and military personnel. The latest recovery has raised the possibility that the missing soldier may have been located, though officials have urged caution.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said the remains have not yet been formally identified. He confirmed that forensic processes are under way to establish whether there is a link to the missing SANDF member.

“We are not 100% sure whether these remains are of the SANDF member,” Mr Mdhluli said. “DNA tests will be conducted to determine the identity.”

He added that, while the remains are being examined, the active search operation has been temporarily suspended. Police expect it to resume once further clarity is obtained from forensic investigations.

Flooding is common in parts of Mpumalanga during the summer rainy season, and rivers along the border can become fast-flowing and dangerous. Security operations in these areas often involve difficult terrain and unpredictable weather conditions.

The SANDF has not yet issued a formal statement on the latest development. Military sources have previously said that safety reviews would be conducted following the incident.

For the families involved, the uncertainty remains painful. Authorities say they will provide updates as soon as identification has been confirmed. Until then, the case remains an open investigation, with [KEYWORD] central to ongoing efforts to determine what happened during the patrol.