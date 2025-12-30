Former Bangladeshi prime minister Khaleda Zia has died at the age of 80, her family and party have confirmed. Zia, who led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and served three terms in office, had recently indicated she intended to participate in elections scheduled for early 2026.

Zia was admitted to hospital in late November with multiple health complications, and her condition deteriorated despite medical efforts. Her death was announced on Tuesday. Flags were lowered to half-mast across government buildings, and BNP members expressed condolences, describing her as a steadfast political leader.

Zia first entered politics following the assassination of her husband, President Ziaur Rahman, in 1981. Initially considered inexperienced, she assumed leadership of the BNP and quickly established herself as a significant political force. She played a central role in the movement that ended military rule in 1990 and became prime minister in 1991.

For decades, Bangladesh’s political landscape was defined by the rivalry between Zia and Sheikh Hasina, leader of the Awami League. Analysts often refer to their long-standing competition as a defining feature of Bangladeshi politics, shaping governance, elections, and public debates.

Zia faced legal and political challenges later in life. In 2018, she was jailed on corruption charges, which the BNP described as politically motivated. She was released after Sheikh Hasina was removed from office in August 2024, allowing her to resume political activity.

Observers note that her political career combined resilience with controversy. Professor Amina Rahman, a Dhaka-based political analyst, said, “Khaleda Zia was admired for her determination and leadership, but her unwillingness to compromise often contributed to political stalemates.”

Zia’s political legacy may continue through her son, Tarique Rahman, who recently returned from London after years in exile. Party leaders have indicated he may contest upcoming elections, maintaining the BNP’s influence in national politics.