South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) condemned United States airstrikes in northwest Nigeria on Thursday, calling the Christmas Day attacks a violation of African sovereignty.

The party described the strikes, which Washington said targeted militants in a counter-terrorism operation, as “American military imperialism on the continent”.

The EFF criticised Nigeria’s government for what it called endorsing foreign military action rather than defending national sovereignty.

“Africa risks becoming a battleground for global powers unless regional bodies intervene,” the party said in a statement.

The U.S. strikes in the Sokoto region were the first known American military operation in Nigeria in years. Washington has not publicly commented on the EFF’s criticism.

The African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have not issued statements on the airstrikes.