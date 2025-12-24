The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has moved to ease proposed tax compliance requirements after strong objections from the business community, announcing revised validity periods for tax clearance certificates.

Under the updated position, ZIMRA says Tax Clearance Certificates (ITF263) issued to large taxpayers will now be valid for six months. Certificates issued to medium and small taxpayers, including companies bidding for public tenders, will continue to be valid for three months. The clarification follows widespread concern over Public Notice 69 of 2025, which indicated that all businesses would be required to obtain tax clearance certificates on a monthly basis.

Industry bodies, led by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), warned that the proposed monthly requirement would impose a heavy administrative burden on firms, particularly at a time when many businesses are grappling with operational and cost pressures. The concerns prompted urgent engagement with ZIMRA, which has now acknowledged the need for a more measured approach.

In a statement, ZIMRA said it is considering a phased transitional framework to stagger the implementation of ITF263 in line with the new compliance expectations. The authority said the approach is intended to ensure flexibility, system stability and continuity of operations as consultations with stakeholders continue.

ZIMRA also clarified that its position on nil returns, as outlined in Public Notice 69 of 2025, remains unchanged. Taxpayers submitting nil returns are regarded as not trading and are therefore not automatically eligible for tax clearance certificates. Such entities must seek specific authorisation from ZIMRA if they require a certificate, including for purposes such as participating in tenders.

According to ZIMRA, the transitional measures are designed to balance the need for improved tax compliance with the practical realities faced by businesses. The authority said it had taken note of concerns around administrative capacity, system readiness and proportionality, and reiterated its commitment to ongoing engagement with industry.

“The concerns raised by industry regarding administrative burden, system readiness, and proportionality are duly noted,” ZIMRA said. “Further consultations will be conducted during upcoming quarterly stakeholder meetings, where progress will be reviewed and refinements considered as necessary.”

The revised stance is likely to be welcomed by businesses, which had warned that abrupt changes could disrupt operations and undermine confidence. While ZIMRA maintains its broader compliance objectives, the latest move signals a willingness to adjust implementation timelines in response to stakeholder feedback.