US trade officials have sharply criticised Beijing’s approach to the semiconductor sector, concluding that China has used unfair and non-market policies to dominate the industry, while opting to trump-tariffs-chinese-semiconductors.html">delay new tariffs until 2027.

In a public notice released on Tuesday, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said its investigation found that China’s actions in the chip sector were “unreasonable and burdens or restrict US commerce”. The findings mean the practices are considered “actionable” under US trade law.

The decision underscores how the US slams China policies on chips even as Washington signals it is willing to wait before imposing penalties. Under the announcement, the current tariff level of zero will rise in 18 months, with new duties scheduled to take effect on 23 June 2027. The exact rate will be announced at least 30 days before that date.

The investigation was launched in December 2024 during the final weeks of President Joe Biden’s administration and was extended after Donald Trump took office in January. Mr Trump has made tariffs a central feature of his economic strategy, rolling out sector-specific levies on products such as steel and automobiles, alongside broader measures aimed at reshaping global trade.

The White House has repeatedly clashed with Beijing over trade and technology issues. However, the two sides reached a broad truce earlier this year following a sharp escalation in tensions during the spring.

According to the USTR, the so-called Section 301 probe concluded that China had pursued “increasingly aggressive and sweeping non-market policies” to secure global dominance in semiconductors. These policies were said to include “massive and persistent” state support for domestic firms and labour practices that suppress wages.

The USTR did not explain why it chose an 18-month delay before imposing tariffs. Analysts say the pause could give US allies and companies time to adjust supply chains, while keeping pressure on Beijing.