Two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of media personality Warrick Stock, widely known as DJ Warras, are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

Police say the two were initially warras-killing/">taken in for questioning during the early hours of Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting. Their arrest follows days of enquiries after Stock was killed last week in Johannesburg’s city centre.

According to police, DJ Warras was shot outside a building where his company was contracted to provide security services. Surveillance footage from the area reportedly shows three unidentified gunmen opening fire before fleeing the scene. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the two suspects due in court are among those seen on the cameras.

In a brief statement issued after the arrests, police said investigations were at an advanced stage but stressed that more work remained. “The search for additional suspects is continuing,” a spokesperson said, adding that officers were still analysing CCTV footage and following up on leads.

The death of DJ Warras, who was well known in media and entertainment circles, has sent shockwaves through the community. Friends, colleagues and supporters have expressed disbelief at the killing and have called for those responsible to be brought to justice. Several tributes shared on social media described him as a dedicated professional and a positive influence in the industry.

Police have urged members of the public who may have information related to the shooting of DJ Warras to come forward. They say such information could prove crucial as the case develops and as prosecutors prepare for court proceedings.

The suspects’ court appearance on Wednesday is expected to focus on the formal charges and whether the state will seek to oppose bail. Further details are likely to emerge as the legal process unfolds.

Authorities say updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.