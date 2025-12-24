Correctional Services officials in South Africa have uncovered drugs, cell phones and dangerous weapons during an unannounced search operation at Grootvlei Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein, authorities have confirmed.

The surprise raid forms part of a broader national strategy aimed at clamping down on illegal activities inside correctional facilities. Items seized during the operation included crystal methamphetamine, dagga, several mobile phones and sharp objects believed to be used as weapons.

National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, said the department regularly conducts search and seizure operations across the country. He explained that while routine searches are standard practice, unannounced raids are specifically carried out at facilities identified as high risk or problematic.

“These operations are essential to maintaining safety and order within our centres,” Mr Thobakgale said. “They help us disrupt criminal networks that attempt to operate from inside correctional facilities and protect both officials and inmates.”

Authorities say illegal items such as drugs and mobile phones pose a serious threat to prison security. Mobile phones, in particular, have been linked to organised crime, fraud and intimidation carried out beyond prison walls. The discovery of sharp objects also raises concerns about potential violence within the facility.

Officials found to be in possession of prohibited items will face internal charges, disciplinary action and reclassification. According to the Department of Correctional Services, reclassification can have significant consequences for inmates, including reduced visitation hours and stricter incarceration conditions.

In some cases, prisoners may also lose the opportunity to be considered for parole. The department says these measures are intended to deter repeat offences and reinforce discipline within correctional centres.

The operation at Grootvlei Correctional Centre follows similar raids conducted at other facilities in recent months, as the department intensifies efforts to root out corruption and contraband smuggling. Investigations are ongoing to determine how the illegal items entered the prison.

Correctional Services has urged the public to report any information related to corruption or criminal activity within prisons, stressing that community cooperation is vital to ensuring safer and more secure correctional environments.

Officials say further unannounced searches will continue nationwide, including at Grootvlei Correctional Centre, as part of sustained efforts to uphold the rule of law within South Africa’s correctional system.