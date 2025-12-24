Former Gauteng Health MEC and Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) chief whip Brian Hlongwa has died following a short illness. His death has prompted tributes from political colleagues, while also reviving public discussion around the unresolved corruption case that was due to proceed to trial next year.

The African National Congress (ANC) described Brian Hlongwa as a patriot and a seasoned political educator who made a significant contribution to the party’s political education and training programmes. In a statement, the party highlighted his long service within its structures and his role in mentoring younger members.

Brian Hlongwa’s political career spanned several decades. He began his public service as an ANC councillor and later served as a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) in the City of Johannesburg in 2000. His rise through the ranks continued when he was elected to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, where he was appointed MEC for Health, a position he held until 2009.

As health MEC, Brian Hlongwa oversaw one of the country’s most complex provincial health departments, responsible for delivering services to millions of residents. His tenure coincided with efforts to expand access to healthcare in Gauteng, although it was also later scrutinised by investigators.

In 2018, Brian Hlongwa resigned as ANC chief whip in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature after being linked to allegations that he facilitated corruption worth approximately R1.2 billion in the Gauteng Department of Health. He consistently denied the allegations and maintained his innocence throughout the process. The corruption case against him and several co-accused was due to go to trial in April, but had not yet been heard.

The ANC has acknowledged that his death comes while serious legal questions remained unresolved, noting the importance of due process and the rule of law. Political analysts say his passing is likely to draw mixed reactions, reflecting both his contributions to public service and the controversy that marked the later years of his career.

Brian Hlongwa is survived by his family. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.