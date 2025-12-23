Zimbabwe is one of the most dangerous places in the world when it comes to lightning, yet the threat is often misunderstood. Each rainy season, beginning around October, violent thunderstorms sweep across the country. Experts estimate that lightning kills about 120 people in Zimbabwe every year, a figure believed by the Meteorological Services Department to be underreported by as much as 30%.

For a population of roughly 16 million, this represents one of the highest lightning fatality rates globally. By comparison, neighbouring South Africa records about two to three deaths per million people annually, while the United States averages fewer than one death per ten million. Zimbabwe has also recorded one of the deadliest single lightning incidents in history: in 1975, a single strike killed 21 people in the village of Chinamasa.

Despite these statistics, many people do not take basic precautions during storms. In rural areas especially, lightning is often viewed through a cultural lens. A widely held belief suggests that natural lightning does not kill, and that deaths are caused by “mheni”, a form of supernatural lightning sent by individuals using black magic. This belief can have fatal consequences, encouraging people to remain outdoors or work in open fields during thunderstorms.

Traditional healers acknowledge the belief while also recognising natural dangers. Some concede that ordinary lightning exists alongside supernatural explanations. Museums in eastern Zimbabwe even display objects said to be used in creating magical lightning, reflecting how deeply rooted these ideas are in local culture.

Science, however, offers a different explanation. Zimbabwe lies within the tropics, where intense heat drives warm, moist air upward, forming towering thunderclouds known as convective systems. These systems produce unusually high levels of lightning. Seasonal winds from the Indian Ocean, combined with the country’s elevated plateau, further intensify storm activity. Studies across Africa show that higher altitudes experience more frequent lightning, a pattern that closely matches Zimbabwe’s geography.

Researchers have also identified contributing factors such as soil composition, which can cause electrical charges from lightning strikes to travel dangerously across the ground. More recently, scientists have explored the role of cosmic rays in triggering lightning, highlighting how complex and still-mysterious these processes remain.

Efforts to reduce deaths are under way. Organisations such as the African Centres for Lightning and Electromagnetics Network work with journalists, educators and meteorologists to spread safety messages. However, progress is slow. An estimated 90% of homes, schools and churches in sub-Saharan Africa are not lightning safe.

The clash between scientific understanding and traditional belief continues to put lives at risk. As climate patterns intensify storms, experts warn that public education and safer structures are essential. In Zimbabwe, understanding lightning may be as important as respecting it — and doing so could save countless lives.