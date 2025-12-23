The KwaZulu-Natal Legislature has suspended 36 of its members following premier-ntuli-survives-motion-of-no-confidence/">disruptions during a motion of no confidence against Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli. The decision affects 35 of the 37 uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) representatives and one member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Chaos erupted in the chamber last week when the Speaker, Nontembeko Boyce, opened the vote as a public ballot rather than a secret one. Both the MKP and the EFF had requested a secret ballot, arguing it would protect members from political pressure. Several MPs refused to take their seats, shouted over proceedings, and temporarily stalled the vote.

The motion, brought by the opposition parties, cites alleged financial mismanagement and governance concerns within the Premier’s administration. Premier Ntuli has rejected the allegations, emphasizing his commitment to transparency.

Speaker Boyce confirmed the suspensions, stating that they were necessary to uphold parliamentary rules and maintain order. “Democratic debate must take place within the framework of the Legislature,” she said, warning that such disruptions undermine public confidence.

Political analysts note that the MKP’s influence in upcoming sessions could be limited due to the suspensions, while the EFF has criticised the move as heavy-handed, claiming it restricts legitimate opposition activity.

The events mark a significant moment in KwaZulu-Natal politics, highlighting the tension between parliamentary procedure and political dissent. With MKP and EFF members suspended, the Legislature now faces the challenge of restoring order while balancing the rights of opposition parties.