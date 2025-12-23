The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first oral GLP-1 treatment for obesity, marking a significant milestone in the treatment of a condition that affects millions of Americans.

The drug, developed by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, is the first GLP-1 pill cleared for weight loss and for reducing the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with obesity and established heart disease. Novo Nordisk is also the maker of Wegovy, a widely used injectable weight loss drug that contains the same active ingredient, semaglutide.

Health experts say the approval could widen access to treatment by offering an alternative to injections. Pills may appeal to patients who are uncomfortable with needles or who have delayed seeking care because they view injectable therapies as too invasive.

Novo Nordisk said it plans to launch the medication in early 2026. From January, a starting dose of 1.5 milligrams will be available through pharmacies and selected telehealth providers at a monthly cost of $149 for cash-paying patients. The same price will apply through TrumpRx, a new direct-to-consumer website backed by President Donald Trump’s administration, under an agreement announced last month.

The company has not yet disclosed pricing for higher doses, but said further details on insurance coverage and savings programmes will be released closer to launch. Following the announcement, shares in Novo Nordisk rose by about 10% in extended trading.

The approval is based on a phase three clinical trial involving more than 300 adults with obesity but without diabetes. Participants taking a 25-milligram dose lost an average of up to 16.6% of their body weight after 64 weeks. When all participants were included, regardless of whether they discontinued treatment, average weight loss was 13.6%.

Like Wegovy, the GLP-1 pill works by mimicking a gut hormone that suppresses appetite. Patients must wait 30 minutes before eating or drinking after taking the tablet, a requirement Novo Nordisk says is unlikely to affect adherence.

The decision gives Novo Nordisk an early advantage over rival Eli Lilly, which is developing its own oral obesity treatment. Analysts expect pills to become a major growth area in what could be a $100bn global weight loss drug market by the 2030s.

Novo Nordisk says manufacturing is already under way at its North Carolina facilities, and that it is prepared to meet strong demand in the US market.