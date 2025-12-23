The funeral service for slain media personality, DJ Warras, is set to take place on Wednesday in Rosebank, north of Johannesburg, as family, friends and colleagues gather to mourn the loss of the popular media personality.

Warrick Stock, widely known by his stage name DJ Warras, was shot and killed on 16 December in Johannesburg’s central business district near the Carlton Centre. His death sent shockwaves through the entertainment and media industry, where he was known for his vibrant personality and commitment to community safety initiatives.

According to police, Stock was leaving warras-findings-at-zambesi-house/">Zambesi House, a building that had previously been hijacked and where he had been contracted to manage security, when the shooting occurred. Emergency services were called to the scene, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The DJ Warras funeral service follows an emotional memorial held last Friday, where fellow DJs, broadcasters and close friends spoke of their disbelief and grief. Many described Stock as a mentor and a unifying figure who brought people together through music and conversation.

At the time of the murder, CCTV footage from the area showed three individuals behaving suspiciously in the moments leading up to the shooting. The footage has formed a central part of the investigation, as detectives worked to piece together the events surrounding Stock’s final moments.

On Monday, Gauteng police confirmed that two people of interest had been taken in for questioning during the early hours of 22 December 2025. Both individuals were subsequently arrested and formally charged with murder.

In a statement, police said: “The two persons of interest who were brought in for questioning during the early hours of 22 December 2025 have been detained and will be charged with the murder of DJ Warras.”

Tributes continue to pour in on social media, with many highlighting his dedication to uplifting young talent and his efforts to improve safety in inner-city buildings. The case is expected to return to court in the coming days, while the family has asked for privacy as they lay their loved one to rest.