Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has renewed his call for national dialogue, warning that deepening political and social divisions are undermining Zimbabwe’s cohesion and long-term development.

In a Unity Day statement released on Monday, Mr Chamisa said intolerance, hostility and disunity had become deeply embedded across society. He argued that political polarisation now extends beyond party politics into state institutions, churches and families, leaving the country “deeply fractured politically, socially and economically”.

Zimbabwe’s political landscape remains sharply divided, dominated by rivalry between the ruling Zanu PF party and a weakened opposition. In recent years, opposition politics has been destabilised by internal power struggles, court battles and the recall of elected representatives. The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), once a strong parliamentary force under Mr Chamisa’s leadership, has been affected by factional disputes, parallel structures and competing claims to legitimacy. Critics say this has significantly reduced its effectiveness in Parliament.

Political debate, particularly on social media, has also become increasingly confrontational. Personal attacks, misinformation and inflammatory rhetoric have replaced substantive engagement, further widening divisions and deepening mistrust.

Mr Chamisa said unity should not be treated as a ceremonial slogan but as a practical starting point for national recovery through meaningful engagement.

“Zimbabweans must find each other and walk in unity, celebrating their unity in diversity,” he said. He called for the development of a shared national vision that unites citizens around common values, goals and aspirations.

He questioned the significance of Unity Day celebrations while long-standing grievances remain unresolved. Among the issues he cited were the legacy of Gukurahundi, disputed electoral outcomes and persistent political intolerance within parties. He also pointed to widening socio-economic inequalities, rising unemployment, poverty and continued migration as factors deepening national fractures.

Mr Chamisa said the country was wasting valuable energy on internal conflict rather than focusing on solutions. He accused political leaders of prioritising personal gain, partisan interests and political survival over national healing and inclusive governance.

Political analysts have similarly raised concerns about growing intolerance, pointing to the continued arrest and detention of opposition politicians, activists and government critics. They argue that the use of state institutions to suppress dissent has narrowed democratic space and undermined trust in national processes.

Mr Chamisa said lasting national unity would require credible mechanisms to resolve disputes, particularly around elections. He argued that respecting the will of the people and restoring confidence in democratic institutions were essential to addressing Zimbabwe’s deeper political, social and economic challenges.