The United States has signed trump%2Fus-signs-health-aid-deal-with-nigeria-focusing-on-christians-after-trump-threats-3451640">a wide-ranging health assistance agreement with Nigeria, marking a significant shift in relations between Washington and Africa’s most populous nation following heightened diplomatic tensions over the treatment of Christians.

Washington announced on Saturday that the five-year bilateral deal will see the US contribute nearly $2.1bn to strengthen Nigeria’s health system. The funding will focus on preventing HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and polio, while also improving maternal and child health, according to a US State Department spokesperson.

Under the agreement, Nigeria has pledged to increase its own national health spending by almost $3bn over the same period. US officials said the deal includes a strong emphasis on supporting Christian faith-based healthcare providers, a point that reflects growing concern within the Trump administration about the safety of Christians in Nigeria.

President Donald Trump last month drew international attention when he suggested on social media that the US was prepared to take military action to counter the killing of Christians in Nigeria. He has repeatedly argued that Christianity faces what he described as an “existential threat” in Nigeria and in other parts of the world, framing the issue as one of global religious persecution.

In recent weeks, Washington has placed Nigeria back on its list of countries of “particular concern” over religious freedom and has imposed visa restrictions on Nigerian nationals. The State Department said the newly signed deal was negotiated in connection with reforms made by Abuja to prioritise the protection of Christian communities from violence.

Nigeria is almost evenly split between a largely Christian south and a predominantly Muslim north. The government has consistently denied tolerating religious persecution, saying violence is driven by insurgency and criminal activity rather than faith.

Since 2009, Nigeria has faced a jihadist insurgency that has killed at least 40,000 people, both Christians and Muslims, and displaced around two million, according to the United Nations.

The agreement follows a similar $2.5bn US health aid deal signed with Kenya earlier this month, the first since the Trump administration dismantled USAID as part of its “America First” overhaul of foreign assistance.

Separately, Nigerian authorities said they had secured the release of 130 schoolchildren abducted from a Catholic school in November, a development welcomed by church leaders and international partners alike.