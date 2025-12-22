The Trump administration has denied allegations of a cover-up following the release of heavily redacted Epstein files, as pressure grows from lawmakers and victims demanding full transparency.

On 21 December, the US Justice Department rejected claims that it had epstein-files-cloud-doj-document-release/">removed or censored material to shield President Donald Trump or other political figures. The partial release of documents linked to investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has drawn criticism from across the political spectrum.

Victims and their advocates expressed anger after the documents, published on 19 December, included extensive blackouts and censored photographs. Critics said the redactions undermined confidence in the long-promised disclosure of all material linked to Epstein’s crimes and associates.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the department’s actions in interviews with US media, saying an image showing several group photographs, including at least one featuring Mr Trump, had been temporarily removed due to concerns for women pictured in the image.

“There were concerns about those women and the fact that we had put that photo up,” Mr Blanche told NBC’s Meet the Press. “So we pulled that photo down. It has nothing to do with President Trump.”

Mr Blanche, who previously served as a personal lawyer to Mr Trump, said the decision was not politically motivated. Asked whether any redactions were made for political reasons, which would be illegal, he replied: “Absolutely, positively not.”

The Justice Department later reposted the image without alteration, saying a review had found no evidence that Epstein’s victims were depicted.

Despite this, Democratic lawmakers accused the administration of failing to comply fully with a law requiring the release of all Epstein files. Congressman Jamie Raskin said the redactions suggested an attempt to withhold damaging information, claims the White House has denied.

Republican criticism has also intensified. Congressman Thomas Massie said the redactions violated both the “spirit and the letter of the law”, adding that he would continue to press for the complete release of documents until survivors were satisfied.

The released materials include photographs of prominent figures, among them former President Bill Clinton and musicians Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson. Officials insist the redactions were necessary to protect victims’ identities.

However, allegations of missing documents, including a reportedly absent 60-count indictment, have fuelled renewed scrutiny of the Epstein files, with lawmakers warning that further congressional action could follow if unanswered questions remain.